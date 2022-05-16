By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, David Imoh by some commercial motorcyclists popularly called “Okada” at the Lekki axis of the state, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has condemned the act with a promise to ensure justice.

The police have arrested four suspects at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, while two survivors of the condemnable act are still in hospital.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, on Monday, led a team of officers to raid commercial motorcyclists operating illegally in the area.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, after visiting the family of the victim, expressed condolences and assured that justice would be done in the matter.

“The government will address the root cause of this and similar incidents, which have caused public anxiety.

“Lagos has no room for savagery and anybody found to have been involved in this barbarism will surely face the law.

“We condemn and will not condone any kind of jungle justice, no matter who the perpetrators are.

“We urge you to remain calm as police continue to investigate the matter,” the governor stated.

On the raid which lasted for about four hours began in the early hours on Monday, saw 10 okada operators arrested and seizure of 123 bikes plying the axis, including; Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the state.

Jejeloye stressed that the agency had carried out series of raids and seizures along the Lekki axis in the past but unfortunately the Okada operators remained adamant which recently led into mayhem in the area.

Taskforce boss further stated that the agency had been arresting and seizing some of the bikes plying “One-way” and restricted routes on several occasions, “but unfortunately these Okada operators are found back on the same roads the following week. Some even put up resistance when apprehended because they see nothing wrong in what they are doing.

“The murder of Mr. David by suspected rampaging Okada men is painful and tragic incident, hence, the need to intensify our activities in the axis and in the state to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act,” he stated.

The chairman, also charged his men to be proactive as operation Kogberegbe is still in force and would be intensified within the metropolis soon.

““Operation Kogberegbe which was launched as result of the menace of Okada operators will be reinforced in order to put an end to the nuisance caused by them. No stone will be left unturned this time in ensuring Lagosians are not intimidated while commuting in any part of the State. Enough is enough,” he assured.

Jejeloye, noted that “the menace of Okada in the city is a threat to the security architecture of the state as most of the Okada riders are non-Nigerians and have nothing at stake in case there is breakdown of law and order.

“While the state government will continue to enforce the law, the people should also assist the state in keeping Okada off the highways by refraining from patronising them which will permanently keep them out of the illegal business,” he urged.

Jejeloye, also appealed to residents not to be jittery as a result of the incident as the agency is on top of its game in ensuring that any Okada operator found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

He urged residents to go about their businesses freely and avoid any form of altercation with Okada operators that could lead into break down of law and order.