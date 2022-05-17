Experts converge on Lagos for Vanguard Economic Summit 

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

LEADING economists, top executives will converge on Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos today for the fifth edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse is an annual event that has developed into a seminal public-private sector platform for new ideas on policy measures for enhanced economic development and improved welfare for Nigerians.

Leading discussant at this year’s discourse is renowned economist and Chairman, Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Professor Akpan Ekpo as Keynote Speaker; with Founder/Pioneer CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Atedo N.A. Peterside as Chairman.

Other speakers are: Mr. Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning; Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS); Mr. Johnson Chukwu; MD/CEO, Cowry Assets Management Limited; Gabriel Okeowo, Country Director, BudgIT; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; and Dr. Tayo Aduloju, Chief Operating Officer/ Co-Chair at Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG.

The experts will brainstorm on the theme for this year’s Discourse — “National Plans and National Performance: Gaps, Lessons, and Opportunities”, which is coming on the heels of National Development Plan, 2021-2025 (NDP-2025) recently unveiled by the Federal Government with the aim of generating 21 million full-time jobs and lifting 35 million people out of poverty by 2025.

Prior to NDP-2025, Nigeria has had nine development plans with similar goals, but with little results in achieving the over-arching goals of economic diversification, employment generation, infrastructure development and improved living conditions of Nigerians.

Given the ambitious goals and investment requirements of the NDP-2025, there is a need to leverage on lessons from previous efforts, especially the gaps between the objectives of previous development plans and their impact on the economy, and most importantly, what are the available opportunities that the current effort can exploit to achieve the expected goals.

Hence, in addition to assessing previous national development plans, the speakers at today’s discourse will also proffer new ideas that will lead to a new national culture of plans and implementation that will deliver the Nigeria desired by Nigerians.