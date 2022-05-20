By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

IN compliance to the direction of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Education Secretariat, in ensuring that students in schools learn to be self reliant, by venturing into entrepreneurship, students of Government Secondary School, GSS Dei-Dei in Abuja, have produce white board marker erasable ink, with locally sourced materials like charcoal, Arabic gum and bitter leaf.

The students, who are members of Empowerment of Science and Technology Entrepreneurial Management, ESTEM Club of the school, came up with this product in readiness for an annual entrepreneurship exhibition of the FCT Secondary Education Board, coming up between 24th-26th May, 2022 at GSS Wuse Zone 3, for the preliminaries, and Transcorp Hilton for the finals.

Speaking on behalf of the ESTEM students, Joy Kalu, an SS2 student, said they chose the project because of the impact it has on the learning process, and as a way of saving cost for the school, as well as generating income for the school.

Dr. Helen Thaddeus, who is a teacher and the coordinator of ESTEM in the school, said that they were motivated by the vision of the Principal Mr. Anderson Kolawole Oseh, who believes that students should be guided to develop and nurture skills that will help them become entrepreneurs in the future, so as to reduce the strain on government for employment, and become employers of labour themselves.

Also speaking, the Principal of the school, Mr. Anderson Kolawole Oseh, said that GSS Dei-Dei is only keying into the vision of the FCT Secondary Education Board, under the able leadership of Mrs. Nanre Emeje.

This vision he said “is basically ensuring that our students are trained to have psychomotor skills, which will make them economically independent in the future.”

He emphasized that students with different skills have been engaged in providing services to the school, and are earning to help offset their school fees and other requirements.

The Principal expressed optimism that educators will place more emphasis on entrepreneurial development of students, as that is the direction of great economies of the world.