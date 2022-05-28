.

— Thugs imported from neighbouring states invade the venue

— Female commissioner held hostage

— Electoral committee changes venue of the primary

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The son of the former governor of Ondo state and the immediate past Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Commissioner, Hon Gboyega Adefarati has won the All Progressives Congress, APC seats for Akoko South West/South East amidst tight security.

Reports had it that the APC electoral primary committee Chairman, Dr Kingsley Nwankwere had to relocate the election venue from Oka- Akoko to Akure, the state capital following the tense security situation at the venue of the election.

Thugs were said to have been brought from neighbouring states to distrupt the election.

A serving female commissioner, Dr Juliana Osadahun was reportedly held hostage for hours by supporters of one of the aspirants for announcing to the people that the venue had been change because of the fear of possible break down of law and order at the original venue of the primary election.

This tensed situation forced security operatives, APC primary committee officials and INEC officials to seek for the conduct of the exercise at a peaceful environment.

The primary was later held at the DOME event centre in Akure under amidst tight security after delegates were accredited with party’s membership card and voters card and the process was witnessed by security agents and INEC officials.

The Chairman of the State Electoral panel, Dr Kingsley Nwankwere, who announced the results said out of the 113 delegates, Adefarati who emerged the winner polled 96 votes while his closest rival, the Vice-Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Ade Adeogun and Victor Ategbole, who got six votes each.

He added that Adeyeri Stephen scored three votes, John Adanike polled one vote while there were two invalid votes out of the 113 votes cast.

Speaking on his victory, Adefarati expressed gratitude to the APC, and members of the party from the constituency, expressing optimism that the party would emerge victorious in 2023.

Speaking on the relocation of the primary, Adefarati confirmed that many lives could have been lost if the primary was held in Oka Akoko because of the tense security situation.

He alleged that hundreds of heavily armed political hoodlums invaded the original venue of the party primary hence the decision of the electoral committee to find an alternative venue that was conducive to conducting a free fair and peaceful election.