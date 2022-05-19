By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pst Usani Uguru Usani has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the People’s Redemption Party following what he described as the constriction of democratic space.

Usani who confirmed his defection to Vanguard on telephone, Thursday evening they built up the APC adding that members of the Party are not his enemies as his exit from the ruling party was occasioned by the shrinking political space.

The ex Minister also confirmed that he would be running for governorship on the platform of People’s Redemption Party

His words :” We built up the All Progressives Congress APC and the members of the APC are not my enemies.

“It is the constriction of the democratic space that has occasioned this expediency,” he said .

Some impeccable source familiar with the move revealed that the former minister will officially unveil his new political party in the coming days.

The former who is a pioneer member of the rulling APC, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s Niger Delta affairs Minister between November 2015 and May 2019.

Pastor Usani who has never hidden his aspiration to contest the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State will undoubtedly emerge as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Redemption Party.

He however in an earlier interview revealed that he made efforts to see the Governor Ben Ayade but that has not been successful.

“I have tried to see the governor, but maybe because of his busy schedule, he is yet to give me a date.

” I feel as the leader of our party in the state, I should give him that respect that he deserves. But if I wait for awhile and I still can’t see him, then I will have to send him an electronic message by way of informing him” Usani said.