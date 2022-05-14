By Lawani Mikairu

A former director with the Federal Civil Service, Dr (Mrs). Olubunmi Olasunbo Siyanbola, will on Saturday (today) become the Yeyemeto of Ibokunland in Osun State.



According to a statement, the astute professional is to be conferred with the traditional title by the Alademure of Ibokunland, Oba Festus Kayode Adegboro, in a ceremony that will be attended by top dignitaries including officials of the Osun State Government and the Federal Government.



Siyanbola has been described as an example of what the Yoruba calls ” Omoluabi –decent in appearance and especially in character.”

She is seen as a bridge-builder who is amazingly humble in spite of her many noble strides in life.



The statement said ” Mrs Siyanbola’s hard work, dedication and selfless rendition of services had endeared her to many governors including the Governor Oyetola Adegboyega; and the Osun Sgtate Commissioner for Finance/Chairman of the 2022 Ibokun Day, Chief Bola Oyebamiji, the Asiwaju of Ikireland”.



She had earned several awards and commendations. Siyanbola was appointed the Coordinator of the World Bank Assisted Programme – Focus Group on Participatory Monitoring and Evaluation between 2006 and 2007.

Simultaneously she was the Chairman, NAPEP Publication Committee for that period. Her appointment got regularised and she became Assistant Director in the National Poverty Eradication Programme in 2004.



She was the Acting Director, Air Force Affairs Department for almost one and half years.

That time, she proved to be a female boss with a very high sense to identify opportunities and also an active promoter of innovation.

In the year 2011, she became a full-fledged Director in the Federal Civil Service and was retained as Director, Air Force Department, Ministry of Defence and has a fulfilling and blossoming relationship with the then Minister of Defence, Dr. Haliru Bello.