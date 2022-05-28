By Bashir Bello

A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has lost his bid to secure the ticket of All Progressive Congress, APC to contest for the House of Representative seat representing Ajingi, Albasu, Gaya Federal Constituency in the 2023 election.

The Personal Assistant to the President, Ahmad lost at the APC party primaries to the incumbent, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya.

Results from the area showed that Ahmad scored 16 votes against Gaya’s 109 votes.

However, social media handlers have continued to mock Ahmad for losing his bid noting that popularity on social media doesn’t translate to victory at the polls.

“So far those winning are not popular on social media. It’s a lesson that politics is local. Know this and know peace,” a tweet reads.

