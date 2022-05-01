Everton took a huge step towards beating the drop with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday which took them two points away from safety.

The winner came moments into the second half when Richarlison scored his fourth goal in five matches with a cool finish from Demarai Gray’s pass.

Jordan Pickford was the hero at the other end as, after Mason Mount’s shot had hit both posts, the Everton goalkeeper made a stunning goalline save from Cesar Azpilicueta before then denying Antonio Rudiger at point-blank range.

Everton remain 18th on 32 points but they have a match in hand on both teams above them.

Chelsea stay third on 66 points, five clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Vanguard News Nigeria