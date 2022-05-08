Everton moved out of the bottom three as they held on to defeat Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium – their first away win under Frank Lampard.

Vitalii Mykolenko produced a stunning left-footed volley after six minutes and Mason Holgate netted a header from close range to give the Toffees only their second victory on the road this season.

Patson Daka, though, scored either side of the Everton goals when he raced clear after a defensive mix-up between Seamus Coleman and Yerry Mina.

In the second half, the Foxes had multiple chances to find another equaliser but Jordan Pickford was in inspired form, producing superb saves to deny Nampalys Mendy and then Harvey Barnes twice.

Everton move up to 16th on 35 points, one ahead of both Burnley and Leeds, with a match in hand. Leicester remain in 14th on 42 points.

SOURCE: Premier League

