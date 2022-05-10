Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates will continue the struggle to remain in the Premier League when they travel to relegated Watford on Wednesday.

Everton are looking to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since March 2021, while they last won consecutive away league matches in May the same year. Indeed, the Toffees’ 2-1 victory at Leicester ended a 15-match winless run on the road.

Watford won the reverse fixture against Everton 5-2 in October and are looking to pick up consecutive league victories against the Toffees for the very first time.

Watford striker Josh King has scored more Premier League goals against Everton than he has against any other side in the competition (eight), including a hat-trick at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture in October.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has won all three of his Premier League meetings with Watford’s Roy Hodgson by an aggregate score of 9-2 – it is his best 100 per cent win rate as a manager in the top flight, while only against Jurgen Klopp (8/8) and Mauricio Pochettino (5/5) does Hodgson have a higher 100 per cent loss record.