It was an evening of fun and positive energies when the Lagos edition of the global campaign called the Desperados Collectives berthed in the country’s commercial city recently.

The event organized by the tequila flavoured beer brand Desperados was held last Friday, at the magnificent Jewel Aedia, Eti-Osa, Lekki. It was indeed a playground uniting artists, disc-jockeys and content creators.

In a pulsating atmosphere filled with positive energy, young art connoisseurs enjoyed the visual treat of digital artistry showcased by Nigerian multidisciplinary artist, Mayowa Alabi a.k.a Shuta Bug, among other international artists who showcased the works while the event lasted.

Alabi, also known as Shuta Bug hit the limelight in 2017, when he won the European Union /United Nations Women Gender Equality ‘Picture It’ Comic and Cartoon Competition. He has since had two solo exhibitions in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Fast forward to 2022, the international platform called the Desperados Collectives was launched to spotlight young, emerging creatives in France, Germany, Spain, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Shuta Bug who also works as an artist at the British Broadcasting Corporation was selected from Nigeria for the Desperados Collectives Campaign, where he was commissioned to create a series of designs featuring the Desperados bottle that resonates with the brand’s affinity for playful experimentation.

The event turned out to be a night for artists who dared to be different. From the mystery DJs in masks to a collection of artworks in the adjoining exhibition hall, it was quite insightful to view a total art experience pulsated by heavy beats and grills.

Anchored by Kemi Smallz and Ilowithdflo, the show also featured live paintings that ran simultaneously with the hot mixes from the DJs of the night, including the masked duo, Mazexmxtreme and the celebrity twin DJs Wanni and Handi.