By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ethiope East local government area chapter, Barr. Sunday Ikwe, yesterday, applauded the Delta State Chairman of the party, Hon. Afam Enemokwu, for his commitment and steadfastness towards the growth of the party across the 25 local government areas.

The local government area party Chairman, Barr. Sunday Ikwe who applauded the state Chairman, Hon. Enemokwu, during an enlarged meeting of the party held at Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East local government area, also commended all party faithful and leaders for their steadfastness and commitment towards the party.

Addressed newsmen at the end of the meeting, Barr. Sunday Ikwe said the state Chairman has over the years sustained the party, while they at the local government level are also doing their best to ensure the party remains one family at all times, mostly at this period of transition from one dispensation to another.

Speaking further, Barr. Sunday Ikwe said, “We the local government executive have made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that APGA is sustained in Ethiope East and we will continue to stand behind the State, South-South and the National Chairmen for their unwavering commitment towards the running of the party.

“We want to make a passionate appeal to all party faithful, leaders and critical stakeholders of our great party to always at all times contribute their quota to the growth and development of the party and ensure we win more members to the party across the 25 local government areas.”

Barr Ikwe has pointed out that All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, is a party to align with in Delta, saying that the party will always be there to receive new members as the door is open to all that are willing to join the great party.