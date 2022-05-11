By Etop Ekanem

The Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Sunday Ikwe, has commended all party faithful over Tuesday’sy delegates congress held at Isiokolo, headquarters of the local government area of the state.

Ikwe, who spoke to journalists at Isiokolo, said the delegates from Ethiope East attended the Congress in huge numbers, adding that it is a clear indication that the party is waxing stronger at the local government and state. Levels.

Ikwe who appealed to all delegates to ensure there is hitch free primary elections for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship, said delegates from Ethiope East will comport themselves in such a manner that will showcase the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He also commended all party faithful and leaders for their commitment towards the party primaries and advised all stakeholders to show more commitment for the growth of the party.

Ikwe explained that APGA is a unique political party, hence the party is making wave in the eastern part of the country, saying APGA has come to stay in Delta.