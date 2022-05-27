•Alhaji Saheed Mosadoluwa

By Moses Nosike

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Alhaji Saheed Mosadoluwa has refuted reports that he brutalised a woman Adeyinka Igbinoba who had demanded a refund of N30million being part payment for the purchase of a parcel of land located at Bolunpelu in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Brief journalists last week, Mrs Iginoba had claimed that Alhaji Mosadoluwa personally assaulted and broke her legs in his office during a meeting to settle issues in respect of her demand for refund of the N30million.

But reacting to the allegation, Mosadoluwa said Igbinoba’s assault claim was just a gimmick to win public sympathy and damage his hard-earned reputation as he never at any point during their meeting assaulted or had physical contact with her.

The Harmony Garden boss who has commenced a pre-action notice against Igbinoba through his lawyers further said he was shocked at the extent the woman went in a bid to cook up imaginary stories to damage his reputation.

Narrating what transpired between them over the butched land sale deal, Mosadoluwa said: “I did not know Adeyinka Igbinoba from anywhere and I did nottransact any business with her. But one of the agents of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited transacted with one of her siblings (Biodun Abdul- Keshab Properties Limited) over one of our landed properties with genuine titles.

They bargained with themselves and agreed on N120 Million for the purchase of 5 Acres of land at Bolunpelu, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos. The Representative of Keshab Properties Limited (Adeyinka Igbinoba’s sister) was given C of O to make necessary findings and conduct due diligence before committing herself to the purchase.

“After two weeks, Biodun Abdul returned after investigating and confirming the authenticity of the titles, and committed a sum of N30million and promised to pay the balance after two weeks.

“She refused to pay the balance of N90million and insisted she must collect the initial deposit of N30million with an unfounded claim. Meanwhile, our company policy is that whenever such issues like this happen, the agent fee given and company charges would be deducted from the initial fee.

“Rather than pay the balance and have full access to the landed property, Biodun Abdul and her family members (including Adeyinka Igbinoba) lodged a frivolous petition against my personality, alleging fraud at the office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, State Criminal Investigation Department, Federal Criminal Investigation Department and to Monitoring Unit of Inspector General of Police. They went about shopping for charges against me that did not exist.

“In a bid to settle the matter with me, Adeyinka’s mother got involved and pleaded with me for amicable settlement; upon the insults and so many stunts pulled by her daughter, I transferred N15million to the mother with the understanding that they would withdraw the frivolous petition from EFCC.”

The Real Estate mogul added that he was surprised to hear the allegation that he brutalised Adeyinka leading to alleged use of crutches.

He said, “I was shocked when I was alleged of brutalising a lady; leading her to be using crutches. I am saying it categorically that I never touched her talk-less of attempting to kill her as she has claimed in several fora. It is just an attempt to maliciously denigrate my hard-earned golden reputation by falsely accusing me of attempted murder through a concorted petition to Nigerian Police Force and further defame my reputation through some media platforms.

“She is parading surgery video, as evidence of what happened to her that led to surgery. Where is the video of where Saheed Ibile shattered her leg which she claimed she have on cloud servers? Nigeria Police may fall for gender and media sentiment but they cannot manufacture evidence to falsefully dock me and if they do, truth would be revealed during the trial. I did not dupe or scam anybody.”

In a pre-action letter sighted by Vanguard, Mosadoluwa through his lawyer, has given Mrs Igbinoba and a blogger seven days to retract their defamatory claims, cyberstalking or face legal action.