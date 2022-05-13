ERSTWHILE Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Adjogbe has dragged former member representing Ughelli North Constituency I at the Delta State House of Assembly, Samuel Oghenevwogaga Mariere to the Magistrate Court in Ughelli, seeking the payment of $20,000.00 at an exchange rate of N360 he allegedly lent to the former lawmaker.

Adjogbe, also sought the payment of N800,000.00 as damages against the defendant for breach of the loan agreement allegedly entered into by the parties sometimes in August 2019 at Ring Road Evreni in Ughelli North L.G.A of Delta State.

The statement of claim in the in the suit number MU/HO/2022,, read: “Sometimes in August 2019, the Defendant approached the Plaintiff in his house at Ring Road, Evwreni, a place within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court to lend him the sum of $20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand US Dollars) which the Plaintiff agreed and lend to the Defendant subject to the term that the Defendant will pay back the loan on or before the 30th day of June 2020 and the Defendant agreed and promised to pay back the loan on or before 30 of June 2020.

“The exchange rate at that time was N360 (Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira) per US Dollar and the money lent was N7, 200,000.00 (Seven Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira) when converted at that time, which exchange rate is now about N560 (Five Hundred and Sixty Naira) per US Dollar.

“Due to the failure and refusal of the Defendant to pay the said loan, the Plaintiff wrote him a letter of Demand dated 16 December 2021 and duly served on the 20 of December 2021.

“Notwithstanding that, the Defendant failed and refused to pay back the loan and till date the Defendant has still not paid back the loan.

“Wherefore, the plaintiff claims from the Defendant as follows: The sum of $20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand US Dolars) at an exchange rate of N360 (Three

Hundred and Sixty Naira) per US Dollar making it a total of N7.200,000.00 (Seven Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira) being money owed to the Plaintiff by the Defendant arising from a loan Agreement entered into by the parties sometimes in August 2019 at Ring Road Evwreni in Ughelli North L.G.A of Delta State.

“N800,000.00 (Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) as damages against the Defendant for breach of the Loan agreement entered into by the parties sometimes in August 2019 at Ring Road Evreni in Ughelli North L.G.A of Delta State.”