By Olayinka Latona

Nigerian Gospel Music Singer Ernest Adat has drop the virtual of his hit single “Who Am I”, a thanksgiving-worship that acknowledges God’s good works in humans lives

Minister Adat has released many singles such as (you are great),(Ekwueme) and (the way) has been rocking the airwaves Nationwide considering the role of gospel music ministers, Ernest Adat is one of the most creative singer with vision and ability to spark and generate energy while singing with Melody and constantly make you concentrate and not distracted while your about to have an encounter with the Holy Spirit.

He is always looking up to key ministrations to quickly move the heart of a worshiper to encounter the Holy Spirit with the intensity in his voice, seeming much physical and spiritual.

This powerful worship is a song for everybody and its out now on all major platform exclusively on AllBaze

Adat who hail from Cross River is a graduate of Agric Economic and Extension. He is an undisputed talent, a prolific singer, a songwriter, a highly annointed Nigerian praise and worship singer, an award winning artiste.