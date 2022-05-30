By Chris Onuoha

It is a thing of joy and a cause for celebration as the quiet agrarian community of Erinmo – Ijesa in Osun state has continued to enjoy the good leadership quality of their paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II of Erinmo land.

This among other things are the monumental development stride and breath of fresh air that attracted government attention towards the community, made possible by the Oba, Elerinmo.

The monarch who was enthroned as a King and given a staff of Obaship in July 2014 by the then governor, His Excellency, Aregbesola as the Arowotawaya II vowed not to relent in changing the face of the ancient community to a modern country side.

Since his enthronement, Oba Elerinmo has brought visible changes to the community through some of his palace mandate that geared towards attracting government attention to his people and making them visible in the annals of Osun history, and also to create a tourism hub to boost the socio-cultural potentials of the community and increase agro-investment attention to the agrarian countryside.

Not left out, is his giant stride towards education which according to him is the foundation of every monumental achievements in life, his interventions in the healthcare sector and youth development among others.

However, the newest in his efforts towards achieving these results in the education sector is the attraction of World Bank grant to uplift the education standard of the existing schools in Erinmo land. This effort which seems ambiguous and herculean at first, has now became a reality as World Bank has accented to his wish.

This, according to the monarch came handy through his resilience, persistence and belief that anything is achievable in life.

Oba Ajayi said; “About two years ago, I approached the World Bank for support to improve the infrastructure of one of our schools ‘Erinmo Grammar School.’ I was then introduced to CSDA which is the disbursement agency in Osun State for such matters.

“As a condition for obtaining such grant, I was asked to raise a counterpart funding of 5 percent which is about N500,000 of our request, to get the grant approved.

However, I consulted my palace chiefs and Erinmo Elites for the funds. We made effort and raised N1million above CSDA expectation. This however, gingered the agency and the World Bank to believe in our seriousness towards our readiness,” Oba Ajayi said.

The monarch mentioned that a fund grant of N9million was approved by the World Bank meant for the rehabilitation of the Erinmo Grammar School Administrative block and borehole project which was estimated at N1.7million.

Oba Ajayi disclosed that a sum of N5million was disbursed to the palace which elicited a presentation to the Erinmo Elites council weekend. This, according to him, calls for celebration which the Erinmo community sees as good effort in the right direction by the revered monarch, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II of Erinmo land.

Oba Ajayi in his remarks said that it is a good thing to thank God almighty who answereth prayers. He noted that if it is not for his belief in what God can do, it would have been a stalled expectations.

He thanked God for the grant approval and used the opportunity to admonish his subjects to be positive in thinking and expectations, saying that it is the only thing that will push and reposition the Erinmo community in the limelight.