Ereyitomi

Dedicates victory to God, Warri Federal Constituents

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC, H Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has won the Peoples Democratic Party Primary ticket to fly the flag of the party as their candidate in the upcoming 2023 general election.

Ereyitomi a serving House of Reps Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber, Sunday May 22, 2022, defeated Hon. Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Warri North LGA who scored 6 votes, while he Hon. Chief Ereyitomi pulled 96 votes out of total accredited 102 delegates from Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-west LGAs that casted their ballot during the exercise.

PDP Warri Reps primaries which held at the Warri Township Stadium, Delta State, witnessed large turn out of delegates as well as adequate security , the PDP retuning Officer and Commissioner for Information Delta State who led other PDP officials at the exercise, urged the two contestants to display sportsmanship as the primary is a family affair and it was yielded to by both, Mr. Aniagwu commended the delegates and contestants for their maturity displayed during and after the election.

While commending PDP delegates for their votes, Rep Ereyitomi dedicated his victory to God and to Warri federal Constituents, noting that the result of the exercise is a display that the people have seen dedication, commitment and hard work through robust representation.

The 2023 Warri Reps PDP candidate, Chief Ereyitomi, speaking to newsmen “said I feel very elated it is as a result of hard work.

“I was overwhelmingly voted for it is clear indication I performed beyond expectations”, he stated.

The Warri National Assembly member and PDP candidate stressed that the outcome of the primary is a further proof to the people of Nigeria that PDP is a transparent party.

He called for the spirit of good sportsmanship as his reemergence is for the good of Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Ereyitomi posited that the people massively and unanimously voted for his candidature signifying their resolve for him to continue representing them in 2023 at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja.