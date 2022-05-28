By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mrs. Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha has said that her emergence will end the sleeping syndrome of Senators who had represented the district.

Ogbu-Aguocha, who hails from

Nara Unataeze in Nkanu East was the only aspirant who took part in the election.

Announcing the result at the APC South East Zonal office, on Saturday, chairman of the panel sent to monitor the election, Abigail Igwe said that Ogbu-Aguocha polled 270 delegates votes out of the 385 delegates that were expected while 14 votes were, voided.

Igwe explained that although the party had one candidate for Enugu East, it was necessary to do the needful, adding that the exercise was peaceful.

In her acceptance speech, Ogbu-Aguocha said that her emergence as candidate of the party was a sign of good things to come for the people of Enugu East.

“We have always had sleeping senators representing us, now is the time for us to wake up and be actively involved in all the decision making processes at the assembly,” She said.

Ogbu-Aguocha said that she has come prepared to take power from those who think it is their birthright in Enugu state, adding that she will ensure adequate representation for the people.