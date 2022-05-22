By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has directed that henceforth all individuals, public and private project owners, developers must subject all projects to Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA process and obtain EIA approval on every project before embarking on execution or face prosecution.

The measure has become necessary to curb envoronmental degradation, among other life threatening risks.

Speaking during a media parley in Alausa, at the weekend, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the time has come for all projects to be subjected to EIA in the conception stage because of the multifarious benefits.

He said that EIA is a formal process for identifying the likely impacts that may arise from a proposed activity of a project on the environment, human health and social economic activities.

Bello stressed that EIA helps in identifying the likely adverse and beneficial impacts of a project on the host environment and aims at putting in place measures to mitigate the negative effects.

According to him, “It is also a critical environmental management tool that must be embraced by both private and public sector in order to achieve sustainable development”.

The Commissioner explained that the establishment of industrial facilities, creation of new settlements, and construction of infrastructure come with huge adverse environmental impacts ranging from pollution of various environmental platforms to sometimes irreversible environmental degradation if not properly managed.

He said Lagos State over the years remained the preferred destination for many businesses operating within the various sectors of Nigeria’s economy attributing the business- friendly policies to the ever-growing population of the state.

Bello, added that it also provides huge market for goods and services coupled with the doggedness of the administration to provide necessary infrastructure and enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said the preference can be likened to a two-sided coin as it comes with both benefits and challenges, stating that on one hand it opens the state to economic prosperity and growth while on the other, it comes with various types of environmental and social challenges.

Bello noted it has however become worrisome that many projects are on-going in different parts of the State without consideration of EIA and EIA Approval.

According to him, “The action of project owners or developers is tantamount to undermining government’s efforts at protecting the State Environment and safeguarding public health.

“Globally, EIA has become a decision-making tool to protect the environment and Lagos State cannot be an exception.

“Government has therefore adopted the application of EIA process in ensuring sustainable implementation of development projects in the state in line with global best practices.”