By Ikechukwu Odu

An Enugu State based women group under the eagies of Obige Obuka Widows Care Foundation, OOWCF, yesterday, met with People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ward executives at Obukpa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State to advocate for the implementation of National Gender Policy which demands 35% involvement of women in elective processes.

The group equally pleaded with party officials to intensity efforts geared towards sensitising women and girls to register and obtain their voters card.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Lolo Eucharia Eze, while addressing the party executives, explained that the advocacy visit became necessary in order to facilitate women and girls participation in politics in the state.

She further said that women would continue to be excluded in politics unless they are adequately sensitised on their political rights and benefits, urging the PDP ward executives to ensure that they carry women and girls along in their political programmes.

She further explained that the Foundation’s programmes are being organised in collaboration with WACOL, Enugu, and in partnership with Action Aid, Nigeria, under the Women’s Voice Leadership Project, adding that it is also being sponsored by the Global Affairs, Canada.

The Programme Officer of the Foundation, Mrs. Angela Ugwuanyi, while explaining the reason for the advocacy visit to newsmen said “We are here on advocacy visit to Obukpa Ward PDP party executives and members. We expect that they will direct our women on where to obtain voters card and to support them if they aspire for elective positions in the party. We want them to include women in elective and decision-making positions in their subsequent elections. We are here to plead with the ward executives on these points because they are the people who overseer political affairs and who equally bring out contestants during elections,” she said.

While responding, the chairman of PDP, Obukpa Ward, Benjamin Ngwu, lauded the women for their efforts, assuring that his ward will always carry the women along while taking political decisions. He equally promised to implement the 35 percentage affirmative action which would give women opportunities to emerge as political leaders in his ward.

On women voters registration, he said the party has formed a group called ‘Obukpa Forum’ with a mandate to ensure that every member of the community including the women and girls obtain voters card.

Also, the PDP Legal Adviser at the ward, Dubem Ezeh, enjoined women to always come out for political programmes, adding that power is not given but taken.