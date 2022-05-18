By Chinedu Adonu

A Socio-cultural Organization in Enugu North Senatorial zone, Adada General Assembly, Worldwide, has that it is behind the state governor, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to choose his successor ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also appealed to Gov Ugwuanyi to get his preferred candidate for the race from Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, which is under Enugu East Senatorial zone for equity, fairness and justice.

The chairman of the group, Hon. Lazarus Ogbodo made this known during a press briefing at Adada Hall in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Hon Ogbodo, said the group has carefully followed the political antecedents of the past governors in the state and discovered that a precedence has been set, where outgoing governor anointed his successor.

He added that Governor Ugwuanyi has the political right to anoint who succeeds him like others, pointing out that Senator Chimaroke Nnamani anointed Sullivan Chime to succeed him, while Chime chose Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as his successor.

“The essence of this briefing is first; to thank governor Ugwuanyi on his giant strides in Enugu State, particularly in Nsukka. He has done well in the provisions of infrastructural facilities, employment of our sons and daughters, empowerment and capacity building of our youths; among others.

“The second one is on succession precedence already established in Enugu state which started with the former Governor of the state, Chimaroke Nnamani who picked Sullivan Chime as his successor in 2007. Sullivan Chime on the other hand settled with Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. With this laid down pattern, it behoves Governor Ugwuanyi to nominate who succeeds him in 2023 governorship election in the state.

“We are in total support of His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to make his choice candidate. He leads and decides who should succeed him, and that’s where we should follow. Whoever fights him, is fighting Adada General Assembly”, he said.

The group also called on Governor Ugwuanyi to consider zoning the next governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to Isi-Uzo local government area of the state, for equity, justice and fairness, noting that the area is the most politically marginalized in Enugu East Senatorial zone.

“Nsukka General Assembly is miffed by the high-tech political move to suppress Isi-Uzo from the political power sharing in Enugu East Senatorial zone and to totally deny them identity in the political configuration of the zone. It is sad that Isi-Uzo which was ceded into the zone through political gerrymandering has not been duly recognized for elective positions.

“It is regrettable too that even when Isi-Uzo man, Professor Den Chris Onah was appointed the Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), he was denied the opportunity on the ground that “he is from Nsukka”. That was a very unfortunate and disappointing situation as the people have since remained at the receiving end in the political representation. We exist as human because we have identity. Where now can one place an average Isi-Uzo person. Nkanu people have denied them identity and this is an auspicious time to address these political injustices.

“We therefore appeal to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State to give Isi-Uzo identity. We know that Ugwuanyi is a man of justice and the only one that can assuage the feelings of Isi-Uzo people, the group said”.

The Socio-cultural Group advised those who engage in social media warfare over who succeeds who to avoid heating the polity for interest of peace and harmony in the State; and commended Ugwuanyi for the peace and tranquillity that exist in the State.