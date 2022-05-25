AS interesting as the 2023 Enugu governorship election gets, front runners in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s succession plan are becoming clearer by the day as Dr. Peter Mbah continues to get the all clear from the marketplace where he gets his template ready for Enugu’s success.

Mbah, the owner of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance in Enugu state, is a 2023 PDP governorship aspirant in the South-East State.

In the last few days, the race has become fully heated as the aspirants, groups and all stakeholders stake their claim to either embrace or kick against what is generally seen as Enugu’s politics of peace and inclusion of Governor Ugwuanyi.

While it was reported during the week that a former Deputy President of Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, an aspirant for the ticket and his supporters have vowed to stop Ugwuanyi from pursuing his succession plan, Dr. Hippolytus Onah another prominent indigene of the state and his group are fully in support of the incumbent Governor’s choice of would-be successor in 2023.

Speaking through his political pressure group, ‘Justice and Equity Club’, at a press conference during the week, Dr. Onah, who didn’t name the governor’s choice, noted that following the track record of Ugwuanyi, the people of Enugu State are certain that he would not choose a governorship candidate lacking in qualities required to move the state forward.

“As Ndi Enugu awaits Governor Ugwuanyi’s choice of his successor, the question of who takes over from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been flying the sky and fanning some persons with unbridled ambition to become governor”, Onah and his ‘Justice and Equity Club ‘ further stated.

Going into the primaries slated for May 23, Mbah has the ‘best choice ‘written all over him. It is strongly believed other aspirants in the Enugu Governorship race know and share one fact quietly in their hearts: that Peter Mbah is authentic – very authentic leader in his aspiration to govern the state. Mbah sets out to become the one of most genuine leaders to transit from a very successful Boardroom leader to a political leader, and is set to replicate his private sector feats in the service of his Enugu people.

As a candidate, the markets favour Peter Mbah. With no baggage of any sort, the ticket appears to be Mbah’s to lose. Chief Michael Udeh, a veteran politician believes that “It’s almost impossible to think that others in the race with him will not try to hit him with some real and imagined dirt- if only to drag him to the mud. They have done it all, but failed. Issues that came up in the line of business in the past were promptly dealt with and the very best of clean bill were presented to Mbah and his company”.

As a successful leader, Mbah who packs executive degrees and programmes from leading business schools across the world-from Harvard Business School, IESE Business School, Barcelona, Lagos Business School, Said Business School and Stanford Business School among others, Mbah has it all.

As a very successful businessman, Mbah provided humanity platforms for actualization through numerous businesses which cut across oil and Gas, Properties and hospitality further laying foundations for posterity.

As Governor of Enugu state, Ugwuanyi believes that the power sharing arrangement, which has made elections less rancorous and divisive in Enugu State should be sustained. Interestingly, Enugu East has a number of prominent leaders and former governors, including Chief Jim Nwobodo, who governed the greater old Anambra State and Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, who began the relay in the present dispensation in 1999.

From Former President of Senate, Dr. Ken Nnamani, who moved from PDP to APC shortly after the 2015 general elections, is also from Enugu-East and has joined in the chorus of voices insisting that Ugwuanyi’s successor should be elected from Enugu-East, which has been out of the governorship seat for the past 16 years.