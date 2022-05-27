By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, has notified that it will commence house to house search for operators of unauthorized boreholes in the state.

Chairman of ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh made the disclosure when the agency visited the site of the Gas leak fire incident at Caritas University Amorji-Nike, near Emene community, in Enugu East local government area of the state.

Onoh said that it was an act of economic sabotage for residents to drill boreholes without approval for relevant government agency, noting that the state will henceforth search for warrants of operators of boreholes in the state.

Onoh said: “The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority is going to begin intelligent clampdown on more especially along the Oil and Gas pipeline that runs through Enugu state.

“From June, which is next month, this agency will begin to visit house to house inspection together with the ministry of Environment, to clampdown on all the illegal boreholes so as to avert such fire disasters in the state.

“We will not show mercy in the exercise because one is supposed to do a proper geological survey before embarking on any form of excavation or drilling. We shall also prosecute those found guilty.”

Gas leak fire on Wednesday smouldered in Caritas University where the institution was searching for boreholes water.

Experts said it was a Natural Gas combustion from 1,200 feets under ground Gas trapped that contains butane and propane.

Emergency response agencies such as the Enugu state and Federal Fire Services, State and National Emergency Management agencies, the ECTDA, among others have been at the scence to ensure that the fire is contained.