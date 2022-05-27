By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded primaries in Enugu State, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye has congratulated Mr. Peter Mba for emerging victorious in the exercise.

Rev. Nwoye, who was a former deputy governor and one of the leading aspirants in the PDP governorship primaries in Enugu state withdrew from contesting the primary election.

But as a show of sportsmanship, he has called his supporters to queue behind Mr. Mba to ensure that the PDP remains the ruling party in the state.

While announcing his withdrawal from contesting the primary election, Rev. Nwoye in a statement issued by his Media Office, said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank my supporters and team who have sacrificed time, effort and resources throughout the campaign. I also want to thank my party the PDP and His Excellency Governor Ugwuanyi.

“I am also using this opportunity to congratulate Peter Mba as the choice to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi. My family join me to wish him a well deserved success.

“I urge all my supporters to give the chosen candidate all the support as we move forward into the general elections proper.

“My desire for a progressive Enugu state is unwavering and unshaking and I will continue to do all I can for the success of the PDP and Enugu State.

“PDP remains one family. God bless you.”