Anticipation and suspense are the words that best describe the political ambience in Enugu State as the day draws near to the gubernatorial primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, PDP has enjoyed an unbroken rule in the state and has occupied every available political position.

With the dominance of the party in the state, anyone who successfully lands the party’s ticket will most likely cruise to victory at the gubernatorial polls next year.

Prominent among these contenders is a one-time Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and serving senator of five terms, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; the former Deputy Governor of the State, Rev. Ralph Nwoye; retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeka Ohaa; a former Federal Minister, Prof. Barth Nnaji, and a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Offor Chukwuegbo.

Others who also purchased the PDP nominations forms include Dr. Josef-Ken Onoh, Mr. Godwin Ogeni, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, Prof. Hillary Edeoga, Prof. Jehu Nnaji, Dr. Abraham Nneji, Mr. Peter Mba, Senator Gil Nnaji, Capt. Everest Nnaji, Dr. G.O. C Ajah, Pastor Beloved Dan Anike, Engr. Erasmus Anike and Dr. Kingsley Ude.

However, ahead of the gubernatorial primaries, Udeh days back presented his electoral manifesto premising on good governance, accountability and social justice to the people of Enugu state. Udeh, who is a lawyer by profession, development expert and senior lecturer was a special adviser to the sitting governor of Enugu state before resigning his appointment to pursue his political ambition of becoming the next governor of Enugu state

Unlike other aspirants, Udeh is not a household name in the politics of Enugu state but he surely has what it takes to occupy the exalted office.

At just 42,. Udeh has had a sterling career in the developmental sector. As an adviser to the governor, his experience was largely instrumental in initiating and driving key policies of the Ugwuanyi led administration.

He is a seasoned technocrat, whom many believe will work in the best interest of the people of Enugu state if elected governor.

According to Udeh, “I believes that I have what it takes to place Enugu on a global pedestal “

Many believe, Udeh’s wealth of experience, intellectual prowess, and resourcefulness afford him the ability to provide Enugu people the leadership that will ensure the simultaneous development of all sectors in Enugu state in line with global developmental standards.