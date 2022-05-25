There are indications that Dr. Jefferson Nnamani will emerge the flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State as his camp, Tuesday, won over 17 slots of the candidates vying for state house of assembly seat.



In the primary election concluded Tuesday, of the 24 house of assembly seats, Nnamani’s camp won 17, leaving his opponents to seven.



Nnamani is a former Executive Director at Total Nigeria Plc and one of the most respected oil and gas professionals of Enugu State extraction.



The party is expected to conduct the governorship primary election this Sunday.