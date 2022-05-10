A popular comedian and Entertainment Practitioner Roland Igbadumhe, better known as Youngest Old Man has picked his N10m expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for House of Representatives on the platform of All Progressives Congress APC.

He is in the race to represent the good people of Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo state.

He was accompanied by loyalists and supporters to the International Conference Centre Abuja, venue of the sale of forms.

Youngest Old Man who is said to be the youngest aspirant in Edo State APC is a popular face in the entertainment industry.

He was a senior special adviser on Entertainment to the Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, a position he capitalised on to attract development projects to his Ward 9, comprising Imiegba, Itsukwi and Imiakebu communities.

He is anchoring his campaign on accessibility, fair representation, health care & education, women and youth empowerment, care and welfare for the aged.

Though this is not the first time he is making attempts to represent his people, he insists he is more determined now.

In 2019, he was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, but lost his bid to represent the Etsako East constituency following the declaration of Kingsley Ugabi of the All Progressives Congress, APC winner of the election.

Born to the late James Ebui Igbadume, a school principal and an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, Roland started off as a comedian at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, providing top-notch entertainment on campus and neighbouring communities.