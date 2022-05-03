Over more than a decade ago the bitcoin was launched, introducing with it the digital ledger known as block chain.

The first crypto currency ever created, BTC, short for Bitcoin is by far the most popular and most valued crypto currency to this day. But even with all the relentless buzz surrounding bitcoin, ethereum (ETH) and other digital coins, crypto currencies and the revolutionary block chain technology on which they’re built remain a mystery to most.



Africa’s crypto currency industry has expanded by more than $100 billion in the last year, making Africa a potential investment target for the crypto market in the next years.

With an estimated population of 1.4 billion people, Africa is the world’s second most populous continent.

However, Africa’s infrastructural underdevelopment has made it an ideal destination for crypto currency that simply requires a smartphone and an internet network to have access to block chain networks along with fundamental crypto knowledge.



Asides the infrastructural limitations being a trigger, Nigerian youth have been another reason for the widespread adoption of Bit coin. With over 75% of its population under the age of 35, majority have been turning to crypto for business, to protect their savings and to send payments abroad.

Despite the challenges projected to stop the trade of crypto currency in Nigeria, the crypto market keeps growing.

Many African developers have created various crypto trading apps in Africa to support crypto trading, with each having its significant purposes.



Coinrency founder, Enoyoze Jerry is a great example of how the youth of Nigeria are innovating and finding new uses for Bitcoin in both their personal lives and careers.

Coinrency, a crypto AI was created for an alternative to traditional finance that is permissionless, borderless, and inclusive of everyone.

Put simply, they intend to enable anyone can carry out crypto transaction without middle men, get the best rates and have their naira in their bank accounts in the shortest time.



Coinrency is an AI trading application that allows you link your bank account details to a crypto wallet address, when you receive crypto with your generated wallet, your crypto will be converted to Naira and be paid to your linked bank account in real-time even if you are not connected to the internet.



Although founded in 2020, Coinrency has seamlessly carried transactions of over 5 billion in these short time, while making sure everyone can do it themselves.



The Founder and CEO Enoyoze Jerry’s vision is to make sure Crypto to Naira transactions are carried out with speed and easily. With Joseph Momoh as the Creative Director and Marketing Strategist, Coinrency has built a great team making sure that transactions are seamless and people understand the value they have to offer.

Thanks to the multiple advantages over traditional financial systems and ideas like Coinrency, the currently small crypto currency market in Africa will gain more and more popularity towards the future.