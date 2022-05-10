File photo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, will on Thursday, pay compensation to victims of police brutality.

The compensations to be paid are in line with the recommendations of the #EndSARS Panel, set up by the Governor, following a presidential directive.

In a statement by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola states, “this administration has resolved to rid the state of all forms of injustice against the oppression of the weak.

“I urge our dear citizens to hold external and internal institutions and other citizens accountable in ways that public conducts and behaviors conform to the ethos of Omoluabi”.

The governor had set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings, led by a retired Judge of the High Court, Hon. Justice Akinwale Oladimeji, to look into cases of assault, illegal arrest, killings, brutality and other forms of rights abuse by the officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

While receiving the report in August last year, he assured that the government would implement the recommendations of the panel in a manner that would ensure that justice was served.

But while putting strategies in place for the compensation, there was another presidential directive that states should submit their reports to the Presidency.

However, in his message to Osun youths during the one-year anniversary of #EndSARS, the governor had promised to pay the compensations as recommended by the Panel even after submitting the report to the Presidency as directed.

