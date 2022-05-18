By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party , PDP, has pledged to support whoever among them emerges candidate at the presidential primary.

Emmanuel according to a statement by Government House media unit, in Uyo, yesterday, spoke when he received former Vice President who is his co-aspirant Atiku Abubakar, at Government House, Uyo.

He called on Nigerians to make the right choice by electing a leader with the capacity and competence to rescue the country, expressing the optimism that if Nigerians support PDP to return to power in 2023 , the economic downturn experienced in the country would be reversed.

He said: “May we rise above all primordial sentiments and look at capacity, integrity, sincerity, training, exposure and vision and vote for someone who can rescue and restore this country.

“I am happy when I see someone who has shown dividends in the private and public sectors. So, it means, if we are saddled with the responsibility at the centre, you know the kind of policies we will bring that can actually move our economy forward.

“This is a time that PDP is actually parading the creme de la creme of those that can move this country forward. Personally, I pledge my entire loyalty to our party that whoever emerges will have maximum support from all other people, especially I.”

While receiving another PDP presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, who was also in the state on consultation of the party delegates, the governor recalled that Nigeria fared better under the PDP- led administration.

“The next President of Nigeria should be someone that has a practical knowledge about the economy. Today, if you fix the economy, then you have fixed so many things,” Emmanuel added.

In his brief remarks, Atiku Abubakar, thanked Governor Emmanuel for the warm reception accorded him and his campaign team after his consultation with the party delegates.

On his part, Hayatu- Deen said he is not in the presidential race to to seek power, rather his presidential ambition is based on his concern to improve the lives of Nigerians.