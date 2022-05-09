By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to God to use and send him to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse in 2023.

Emmanuel who spoke during Government House Prayer Conference held on Sunday at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, said God is looking someone who is prepared to lead Nigeria not for self-aggrandizement but for what God can use him to do.

He said believes Nigeria could come out from its present condition with the right leaders who could address problems of the country as it affects the economy, insecurity, Education and other key sectors begging for attention.

He noted that the trend of depending on foreign countries for skills, raw materials and manpower development could be reversed if the right leaders were voted into power.

His words: “Leaders should be confident in themselves. I am not entering the race to be Vice President, I am entering the race so I can partner with God to be the President of Nigeria. I think Nigeria has reached a point where God has to intervene.

“If God does not intervene in 2023 we should forget it. God is looking for a leader this time to partner with in order to rescue and restore this country and if we all fold our arms thinking that I don’t want to be blackmailed, misconstrued or misunderstood, we will continue to be where we are.

“There must be someone who will tell God here am I send me. There must arise someone who is going not for self-aggrandizement not for what he can gain, but for what God can use him to do.

“I am stepping out to say God if you need a man to partner because we’ve not recognized that God needs somebody to partner to rescue Nigeria, Lord, here am I send me I am available’’.

In his homily, the General Overseer, Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, with the theme ‘Only God’, culled his text from 2Ch: 20: 2-17, called on Christians to believe in the leadership that God has set over them, adding that it is through a godly covenant that the right leader could emerge.

“You must respect the leadership that God has set up. You the inhabitants of Akwa Ibom believe in the Lord your God, believe that only God can give us the right leader, believe that only God can bless Akwa Ibom, believe that only God can fight our battle’’, he prayed

Prophet El-Buba further prayed for members of the State Executive Council and for the succession agenda of Governor Emmanuel.