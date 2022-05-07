.

By Idowu Bankole

Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele has reacted to the gestures of farmers and associates who raised funds to buy him the APC’s Presidential Nomination Forms yesterday, saying this is a serious decision that requires the direction of God.

Vanguard reported that farmers all over the country raised One Hundred million naira to buy Emefiele the APC Presidential nomination form.

Reacting to the gesture, The CBN Governor saluted the “sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.”

In a series of tweets, the CBN Governor stated that he is humbled by the growing interest of patriots asking him to join the presidential race, noting, “This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention”

Also Read:

Emefiele turning Dark Horse?

He said, “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria