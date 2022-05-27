CEO of Elens Homes, Helen Eyo

Committed to providing affordable housing to meet the overly surging demand currently experienced in the industry, Elens Homes is set to disrupt the shortlets market in Africa, as it is fast changing the real estate scene, one property at a time.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Helen Eyo, the global shortlets market is expected to record massive growth in coming years, therefore the company has positioned itself to capture its share of the market.

“We are optimistic that with continuous growth in population and with the spread of digital technology, we possess the necessary tools to provide affordable housing.”

She added that with the company will be expanding beyond its current sphere and spread across Africa in the next couple of years.

“ With the potential we have, we are going to spread to other places because it is not only here in Nigeria that people will enjoy the benefits of choosing us, we want our brothers and sisters in other parts of the continent to benefit too.”

The quintessential bespoke real estate company which also takes on specific services tailored for clients needs, is challenging the status quo and changing the narratives around shortlets and apartments.