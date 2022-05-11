…says it’s wrong to go ahead with alleged amendment

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Adopt A Goal Initiative, AGGI, Tuesday, called on House of Representatives not to join the Senate on alleged moves to amend Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, AGGI, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, while decrying the ungodly move, and described it as immoral and wicked for trying to shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to urge the House of Representatives to act in the national interest, take the path of honour and reject the secrete manoeuvres that compelled the leadership of the Senate to amend section 84 (8) of the new Electoral Act 2022.

“Coming at a time the political parties had already issued party guidelines, and commenced the processes of party primaries, it is self-serving, immoral and wicked for the Senate to shift the goalpost in the middle of the game.

“We are worried that less than three months after the Principal Act was signed into law by President Muhammdu Buhari, the Senate is secretly amending the law.

“This hurried amendment to section 84(8) is suspect and a new low in the history of law-making in Nigeria because the provision is harmless. It beggars the belief that the Electoral Act is being amended to serve the singular interest of a party in power.

“Section 84(8) reads: “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall clearly outline in its constitution and rule the procedure for the democratic election of delegates to vote at the convention, congress or meeting.”

“We urge the House of Representatives to rise above the narrow partisan interest of the ruling party and let history be kind to it that it rebuffed a desperate overture to amend the Electoral Act to please one party.”

