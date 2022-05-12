By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State government, yesterday, ordered the reintroduction of History as an independent subject in public primary schools in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, gave the directive in Ado Ekiti, while monitoring the resumption of public schools in the state for the third term of the 2021/2022 session.

Akinwumi said: “Primary schools in the state have been directed to, henceforth, utilize at least one of the three periods allocated weekly for Social Studies to teach History.

“The move was to promote core principles of hard work, patriotism, honesty and other national values. The teaching of the subject would also promote the cultures and the traditions of the people of Nigeria and aid pupils’ understanding of the nation’s history.

“The reintroduction of the subject in schools’ curriculum was in line with the national policy on education which is also an integral part of the Fayemi administration’s strategy to promote core Ekiti and National values through a well-knitted values orientation programme in schools and the larger society.”