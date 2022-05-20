Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has named a 61-member for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

National Organizing Secretary of the party, Sulaiman Argungu disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday night in Abuja.

The statement named Gov. Atiku Bagudu of of Kebbi state as Chairman of the council.

“The Campaign Council will be inaugurated by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday”, the statement added.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege will serve as vice chairman of the committee.