By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With few weeks to the Ekiti governorship election on June 18, 2022, Yiaga Africa, weekend, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on deploying functional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, for credible electoral process.

This was part of Yiaga Africa’s concerns raised in its 3rd Pre-election Observation Report for Ekiti, which pointed at ongoing voter inducement activities by some politicians in the State.

According to the report, Ekiti has 117 wards, 2,445 polling units, 988, 923 registered voters, while as of May 18, 2022, PVCs collected stands at 720,742.

The report also recommended that INEC should effectively deploy the BVAS during the election, as it is another Litmus test for INEC on the adoption of technology.

Yiaga Africa recalled that the INEC’S deployed BVAS during the Isoko-South 1 State Constituency bye-election in Delta State, and outcome of the election was good.

However, the report indicated that the BVAS failed during the Anambra governorship election and the FCT Area Council Election as the device did not functioned as expected including other challenges which led to the extension of voting time on Election Day.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the BVAS again at the Ekiti Governorship election creates another opportunity for the BVAS effectiveness, and also to assess INEC on how to resolve identified challenges associated with the BVAS as reported during the Anambra and FCT elections.

According to Yiaga Africa, deployment of BVAS remains key based as far as the new Electoral Act is concerned, and also it provides for the deployment of technological device for accreditation of voters.

Similarly, INEC guidelines has made it mandatory to deploy the BVAS as the device is now plays a central role in safeguarding elections and in guaranteeing that technical glitches do not disenfranchise every eligible voter who turns out to vote.

Yiaga Africa called on INEC to have a mock voter accreditation exercise to test the effectiveness of the BVAS before its deployment for the Ekiti governorship election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for ensuring that the BVAS functions optimally in the Ekiti state election.

“This will need INECs commitment to ensuring the mock voter accreditation exercise to test the effectiveness of the BVAS is conducted ahead of the Ekiti election as stated during the quarterly stakeholders meeting held on May 11, 2022.”

Yiaga Africa also urged INEC on increased voter education/information efforts by reaching and effectively covering underserved communities in the State.

Also Yiaga Africa called on NOA “to continue to intensify activities of voter education/information and extend their activities to the ward level.”

On voter inducement, the report pointed that, “Political party campaigns were observed across the state with more reports of voter inducement received. This is closely related to the increasing adoption of door-to-door campaigns making it easier for direct voter inducement.

“Yiaga Africa strongly discourages any form of voter inducement as it undermines the democratic process, political parties are called on to engage in issues-based campaigns and shun any form of luring voters with unsustainable gifts that would not lead to the economic development of the state.

“We urge candidates and parties to refrain from using incendiary language, to maintain a respectful campaign environment and promote a peaceful election.”

