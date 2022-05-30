Ejike Okoye is not new to the Nigerian film industry. The US based actor who started his acting career over fourteen years ago is not resting on his oars, as he is currently working on two movie projects titled ‘Shadows of America’ and ‘Chinelo.’

According to the award-winning actor, “These two projects are life touching stories. Shadows of America is a Nollywood US blockbuster advocacy film aimed at fighting the menace of abuse and violence against immigrant women. It is a true life story, put together by the best of Nollywood USA cast and crew. Both movies depict our everyday life in the U.S and Nigeria.”

On why he accepted to feature in the movie, he said: “I accepted the role because I like storytelling, especially true life stories. I read the story and realised how deep it was. In this life, things are not always the way they seem. Domestic violence is currently a trending issue in Nigeria and beyond. The movie advocates that when a marriage is fraught with physical altercations, it’s time to seek professional help or walk away.

“People have died due to domestic violence, because of the fear of what people would say. Life has no duplicate folks.” he advised.

Okoye who has featured in many Nollywood movies, also expressed his gratitude to the Newyork Film Academy director, Obed Joe, “for giving me the opportunity to be part of these wonderful projects.”