It was a moment of recognition yesterday when officials of the Garden City Advancement Awards paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Osteen Ejiasa at the Billiards and Snooker Section of Port Harcourt Club 1928 and presented him with the award of Outstanding Personally.

The Convener of the prestigious Awards body, Mr Robinson Koyoyo extolled the sterling qualities of Osteen Ejiasa, stating that the body has noticed Ejiasa’s hard work, commitment and contributions towards community development and nation building. Mr Koyoyo said the body is greatly inspired by the energy and passion of Osteen. Ejiasa towards marketing his home clan of Ndoki which they believe will soon start attracting beneficial government and private investors attention.

He described Osteen Ejiasa as a dependable leader, a pragmatic philanthropist, a community builder and an asset to the Ndoki people and the nation at large.

The Captain of the Billiards and Snooker Section, Dr. Boma Oruamabo, while receiving the guests to the Section , assured the Body that their considerations of Hon. Osteen Ejiasa for the award was well thought out and a well deserved honor to a quintessential gentleman who is highly driven to see a better future for his Ndoki people and the nation.

In his brief response, Osteen Ejiasa thanked the GACA body and the Section for a memorable evening in his honor. He dedicated the award to all Ndoki people and people of goodwill across the nation who are part of the struggle for the development of our land .