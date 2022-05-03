.

…Says “My Government Is For All Gombe People Regardless Of Differences”

…As CAN Pledges Support, Prayers For Inuwa-led Administration

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, earlier today, received a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Gombe State Chapter which paid him Sallah homage in the wake of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The team is comprised of officials of both the Youths wing and the main body of CAN.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the delegation and Gombe State CAN Chairman, Reverend Father Joseph Alphonsus Shinga explained that the Christian community in Gombe State deemed it necessary to identify with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the entire Muslim Ummah on this auspicious occasion in view of the religious tolerance, understanding and peaceful co-existence between the two major faiths in the State under his watch.

Reverend Father Shinga described the coinciding of the Christian Lenten season with the Holy month of Ramadan as divine predestination to further strengthen the relationship between Christianity and Islam.

He described the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya as decisive in the areas of social cohesion, short and long economic emancipation, infrastructural development and youths empowerment among other areas of human capital development.

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of the Youth Wing of CAN, Gombe State, Deacon Yusuf Haske attributed the peaceful co-existence currently being enjoyed in the State largely to the administrative ingenuity of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the cooperation of the people which he said deserve the commendation of all and sundry.

Deacon Haske stressed that the quality and futuristic outlook of projects being executed by Governor Inuwa Yahaya across the state leaves no one in doubt of his desire to leave an enduring legacy.

He pledged the support and cooperation of the Youths wing of CAN to the Governor in the build-up to the 2023 elections.

Responding, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya expressed gratitude to the CAN for coming to felicitate with him and the entire Muslim community in the State.

“I just pray that both of us across all faiths must have learnt alot, must have learnt to be our brother’s keepers and must have learned the feel of the ordinary man who lacks food, shelter and who looks up to us in order to provide the ways and the means for him to survive and live well in this God own country”.

He said despite the evil maceration of some, Gombe State has continued to enjoy religious tolerance in particular and peace and harmony in general, saying ” the people of the State must stand together in solidarity with one another because poverty, disease and hunger are blind to anyone’s ethnic or religious affiliations”.

The Governor explained that the desire to maintain and protect the peace in Gombe State is a task that must be the responsibility of all the citizens in the State.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also used the visit to intimate the Christian community, whose population is more in the southern part of the State, that throughout the history of Gombe, no administration has invested more in the zone than his Government did in the last three years.

He said the essence of leadership is to serve humanity irrespective of ethnoreligious affiliations, maintaining that “that’s the spirit of Gombe State Government. Gombe belongs to all citizens of the State”.

A special prayer was offered by Reverend Christopher Gwadabe for the success of Governor Inuwa’s administration and for peace, progress and property of Gombe State.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Sen. representing Gombe South, Sen. Bulus Amos, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners and other government functionaries.

