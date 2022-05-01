Presidential hopeful, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has wished for answered prayers to all of Nigeria’s problems as Muslims celebrate Eid el Fitri.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s Eid el Fitri celebrations, Amaechi commended Muslims in the country for all their prayers during the Ramadan season.

“We pray for answers to prayers offered for our country and all families during the Ramadan season. Let us also reflect on its significance as we go about the Salah celebrations; and continue to pray for peace, security and the economic growth of Nigeria.

“To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, may the blessings of the Ramadan season be your present reality. Congratulations and Happy Eid el Fitri,” Amaechi said.