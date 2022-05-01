,

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has urged Muslims in his constituency and the nation at large to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in their daily activities and in the task of lifting the nation out of its current challenges, through prayers.

Senator Kwari, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes made the call in his message marking the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The lawmaker also noted that Nigerians are resilient people and must-see their current challenges as opportunities to “rebuild and strengthen our country.”

He urged Muslims to also renew faith in a united Nigeria and maintain the tempo of their resilience, sacrifice and love for one another.

“We have come a long way as a people and must not allow agents of destabilisation to cut the cord that keeps us together as citizens whose relationship is built on brotherhood, the imperative of peace and national development,” he said.

Senator Kwari assured his constituents of his total commitment to their welfare and development and urged them not to relent in prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We should continue to pray and support President Buhari as he works tirelessly to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes in these difficult times and also, to Governor Nasir El-Rufai as he strives to transform Kaduna State,” he said.