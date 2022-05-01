.

***Calls for unity and tolerance among Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

AS Muslim faithful in Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el- fitr, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has felicitated with Muslims across the country.

Senator Musa who particularly rejoiced with

Muslims in his Senatorial District as well as other Muslim faithful across the country for successful completion of the Holy Month urged all Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan and the spirit of unity, tolerance for peaceful coexistence.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Musa who also advised Nigerians to shun acts that are capable of heating the polity especially ahead of next year’s general and Presidential elections, noted that the diverse nature of the Nigerian people is the main source of her strength and unity, saying, “We stand to lose a lot if we continue to dwell on what divides us rather than focus on what unites us as people.”

He particularly urged his constituents and other Nigerians not to relent in rededicating themselves to the onerous task of nation-building, adding that the Muslim faithful must imbibe the lessons of self-restraint, sacrifice, charity and sharing with their neighbours and the needy in consonance with the teachings of the Holy Month.

He said, Let’s continue to show these in our daily lives. As Nigerians, we should also continue to pray for security and peace in our beloved country, Nigeria and in the world at large. let us engage in what is right and avoid whatever is forbidden by our faith, and be good representatives of our faith.”

Musa who noted that he is much committed to the well-being and development of his constituents, praised them for their resilience and patience in the face of the insecurity, adding, “I will continue to strive hard to bring government closer to my people and see to their welfare because we are in this together.”