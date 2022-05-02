Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has sent message of felicitations to Muslims in the state, Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor charged all Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living and through that, contribute to the unity and development of the nation.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. I congratulate all of our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the purifying Ramadan fasting.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Delta State, Nigeria and across the world celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

“As Muslims celebrate in Nigeria, it is important to remind Nigerians of the importance of respecting all faiths and beliefs.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all national endeavors and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow men and women, irrespective of religion or origin and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that the celebration brings joy to all homes,” he said.