Ahmed Lawan, SenatePresident

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Lawan, in his Sallah message, called on Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of self restraint, sacrifice, charity and sharing with their neighbours and the needy, which the Holy Month teaches us. Let’s continue to show these in our daily lives.

“We should also continue to pray for security and peace in our beloved country, Nigeria and in the world at large.

“As Nigerians, let us engage in what is right and avoid whatever is forbidden by our faith, and be good representatives of our faith.

“We should continue to abhor whatever threatens peace and embrace whatever strengthens the unity of our nation.

“The National Assembly will continue to play its role, in partnership with the Executive, towards achieving our national dreams and aspirations,” Lawan says.

The Senate President wishes all Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Fitr.