Ereyitomi

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has urged Muslims faithful across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs of the federal constituency to be committed to the things that bond the people together and as well pray for unity among all part of the country.

Ereyitomi gave the charge on Monday during the celebration of Eid-el-fitr in Warri, he enjoined all Muslims to live in peace with their neighbours as they celebrate.

He noted that Eid-el-fitr is a very important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Islamic Prophet Muhammad (SAW) peace upon him, It is celebrated following a successful month of abstaining from food and drink and that Muslims not only celebrate the end of fasting but also thank Allah for the Quran which was first revealed towards the end of Ramadan and for the strength that God has given them throughout the previous month of fasting.

The Warri Federal lawmaker while congratulating Muslims across Warri federal constituency assured them of more robust representation in 2023 just as he commended them for their support with a promise to sustain his empowerment programmes which the people have been benefitting whenever the opportunity is available.

He wished all Muslims in his Warri federal constituency a happy Eid-el-fitr.