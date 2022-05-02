…Calls for sustain prayers, challenges, 2023 successful elections

By David Odama

AS Muslim Communities ends this year’s Ramadan and set to celebrate Eid-el – Fitr Monday, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has called for sustained, prayers to build an egalitarian society.

He has also urged Nigerians to let the nation’s diversity strengthen the unity of the country in the face of the daunting challenges facing the country.

The Speaker in a statement by Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna called on believers of different religious to use the period duplications to sustain their prayers for the nation to overcome it challenges, success of the 2023 general elections in the country.

While congratulating Muslims for successfully ending the Ramadan Fast, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi also canvassed support for the less privileged in the society to give them sense of belonging.

He enjoined the citizens to use their diversity as source of unity and strength calling on Youths to remain committed to constituted authorities by championing the course of peace, unity and development in the society.

Similarly, the Speaker has commended the State governor, Abdullahi Sule over workers welfare and assured of legislative support.

Speaking during the workers day celebration in Lafia Sunday, the Speaker noted with pride improvement on the standard of living of workers and their family members stating “as engine room of govt, am happy with payment of 6 months’ salary arrears of newly employed 496 teachers, prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity etc…”

He assured workers of the State of Assembly’s continued partnership with the State Government to improve on their welfare and enhance their standard of living..

“The State Assembly under my leadership is proud with the commitment of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule on workers welfare. As His Excellency has implemented workers promotion in the state, cleared the outstanding salaries of the newly employed 496 secondary schools teachers”.

He announced that Capacity building of workshops was been conducted, prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity for retirees and the recent employment of health workers by the Hospital Management Board among others.

“I want to assure our workers that the Assembly will continue to collaborate with the State Government for improved workers welfare,” he declared.