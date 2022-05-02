The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State, has felicitated all Muslim faithful in the state and all Nigerians on the Eid-el-Mubarak celebrations.

In a statement by the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode on Monday, the party also charged pilgrims performing this year’s hajj to use the significance of the Arafat Day to pray for unity in the state and the country at large.

“Today our country is passing through a difficult phase of nation building occasioned by economic challenges, rising insecurity and threats to our corporate existence as a nation by the uncertain political atmosphere by actions of selfish politicians,” Mr Amode said.

The PDP has also advised Muslims across the country to promote and spread love among fellow Nigerians in order to consolidate the nation’s unity.

The party spokeman also noted that the attitude of citizens toward one another must improve positively if Nigeria is to move forward.

“The common interests that unite Nigerians are by far stronger than those unnecessary factors that divide us,” Hakeem Amode said, adding that diversity could be used to the nation’s advantage.

“Moreover the intolerance, extremism and bigotry, if unchecked, could endlessly threaten peace and unity in the state, while peace and unity are the greatest assets that should not be imbibed by the good people of Lagos and all Nigerians.

“Beyond the sacrifice we should not relent in praying for peace, unity and religious tolerance, which are essential to sustaining the glory of our dear nation,” Amode added.

”Our party (PDP) holds that Nigerians, across board, deserve to be happy and adequately provided for, with the suitable environment to aspire and thrive in all sectors of life; the main reason all citizens must join hands to pray for Nigeria.”