—As NNPP salutes Nigerian workers

—Calls for issue-based campaigns

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC and the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, have felicitated the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri festival marking the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fasting.

IPAC in a statement issued by its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Sani on Sunday wishes all members of the Muslim community a blissful celebration of Eid El Fitr which he said is the marking of the end of the thirty days of fasting, abstinence, devotion and spiritual rebirth in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said, “May some of the fallouts of the special divine season imply a turning point in the fortunes of our now beleaguered fatherland, the restoration of peace, love and amity among the divergent components and communities.

“May we begin to experience a reprieve and a shift away from the dark shadows of the harbingers of insecurity, fear, death and destruction that have been inflicting pain, poverty and despondency in the lives of the majority of citizens in recent times.

“Coming on the eve of another political transitional period of the nation, IPAC is especially praying that the luminous spirit and light of Ramadan will radiantly shine the path and guide actions of our compatriots of the Islamic faith towards achieving the goal and yearning for the peaceful and successful conduct of the general elections a couple of months away in 2023.”

In a separate message, the NNPP in a statement issued by Ambassador Agbo Major its

National Publicity Secretary,

said “the state of the nation is bad and will need the collective prayers, perseverance and patriotism of all Nigerians to redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course to the path of rectitude, progress, development and advancement as we march towards the crucial 2023 general election.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party salutes the nation’s dynamic, vibrant, progressive and patriotic workforce as they celebrate this year’s May Day.

“The great Nigerian workers are the best in Africa and among the best in the world. They are the pride of the nation whose exceptional resilience, patriotism, intellectual ability, managerial acumen, tenacity and sagacity of purpose have fostered unity and stabilized the polity.

“The Nigerian workers demonstrated their love for the fatherland in the struggle for independence where they resisted the British colonial masters through calculated industrial actions (strikes), opposed obnoxious military decrees and actions that undermined the wellbeing of Nigerian people and unity of the nation which ushered the democratic freedom the citizenry enjoys today.

“NNPP identifies with workers in our collective efforts at building a strong, virile, progressive, prosperous and decent democratic society.

Nigerian workers have contributed enormously to the growth of the nation despite unpredicted challenges.

“It is time to protect and reward them in tandem with section 14(2) b of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Civil Servants work so hard, earn so little and are owed so much.

“Enough of this oppression of fellow compatriots. The current minimum wage of N30,000.00 is not applicable today due to the high cost of living that has made life unbearable for most Nigerians, particularly civil servants. The free fall of the naira in the foreign exchange market contributed to the economic woes of the nation. In most countries, workers receive adequate remunerations for their services which motivates them to serve better.

“NNPP further calls on State Governments to pay all outstanding salaries owed workers this month The era of owing workers while top public office holders live in luxury from looted funds is over. NNPP if elected into power in the 2023 presidential poll will make workers’ welfare indeed, the welfare of all Nigerians a top priority.

“NNPP demands immediate payment of pension and gratuities of the nation’s retirees. It is unfair, unjust and wicked to owe retired workers billions of naira due to them having spent their productive years in service to the fatherland. It is unacceptable and despicable. The labours of our hero’s past shall not be in vain.

“About 85% of Nigerian workers are youths. NNPP pays glowing tributes to their patriotism, dynamism and passion for building a greater, united, prosperous and egalitarian democratic nation. Nigerians are grateful for their contributions to our representative governance.

“Federal Government should quickly resolve lingering issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and honour agreements with the union to end the elongated strike that has undermined the nation’s educational advancement and led students to crimes thus worsening insecurity in the country.

“The upcoming 2023 general election will be a redefining moment for Nigeria. NNPP calls for issues-based campaigns and urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and brigandage that has impeded our frail democracy. The neutrality of INEC is critical to the success of the polls. The party urges the electoral umpire to provide a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates in all elections. This is the only way to safeguard the nation’s hard-earned democracy.

“The recent National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s proposal for drug integrity test on aspirants vying for various offices in the 2023 general election is ill-conceived, a joke taken too far and a mockery of our frail democracy. It is inconsistent with electoral laws and suggests that politicians are drug addicts who cannot be trusted to hold elective offices. NNPP strongly condemns it and will not tolerate it.

“Any proposal outside the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act, INEC guidelines and our party Constitution is void and of no effect whatsoever.”